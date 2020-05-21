A good Samaritan from Virginia bought lunches for 100 Cullman Good Samaritan Clinic patients on Thursday. Michael Wendel of AVW Technologies in Portsmouth, Va., paid for the lunches provided by Rumors Deli.
Rumors Deli owner Annette Harris said Wendel contacted her about wanting to support her business and do something good for the community. “With everything going on, he wanted to help my business as well as get me to help the less fortunate,” said Harris. She said she wasn't sure how he found the deli. He left it up to her to pick the group to support.
“We are blessed to be a part of something really great today,” said Good Samaritan Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson. “I’m so thankful AVW Technologies in Virginia reached out to our community here in Cullman wanting to help. And I’m thankful that Annette thought of Good Samaritan Clinic and is enabling us to serve our patients in a less customary way.”
Patients provided their patient ID number and received their choice of sandwich plate in return. The clinic started passing out lunches at 10:30 and continued until they were gone.
“The United Way Food Bank is just across the street and we typically look to them and other organizations to provide for the food needs in our community,” said Hutson. “It’s a fun way for the staff and volunteers to get to serve our patients."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.