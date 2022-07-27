GOOD HOPE — The City of Good Hope is helping students transition into the approaching school year by hosting their annual Back to School Bash this Thursday at the Good Hope Municipal Park.
The event is scheduled from 5-7 pm. However, students are encouraged to arrive early to receive a professional photograph taken by Kristen Wilson. The photos will be available for parents to download on the City of Good Hope’s website.
After the photoshoot, students can change into their swimsuits to enjoy the array of water activities that will be set up throughout the park. Waterslides and obstacle courses will be available for older children, while several kiddy-pools will be set up for kindergarten and primary school students.
In true community fashion, many of the businesses in Good Hope have donated door prizes. The city has moved away from sticking to school supplies as prizes. This year, prizes — mostly provided by Premier and Eva banks — will include coolers, water bottles, and beach towels. There are even several themed baskets including a Chick-fil-A basket complete with gift cards and grill set. The first 200 students to arrive will also receive a free t-shirt.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett and members of the city council will be serving their community in a different way for the evening. Bartlett said if they weren’t preparing and serving food, then they would be helping to keep an eye on the children.
“This is one of the events that we do every year that we never charge anything for, we feed them and get the slides and all that. We just want them to be able to come out for a couple of hours, get their picture taken, eat and have fun. Just put on your bathing suit and come enjoy yourself,” Bartlett said.
During its Monday meeting, the council:
Renamed a portion of Calvert Road to James Calvert Road.
Approved the surplus of a 2016 John Deere Tractor.