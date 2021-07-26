GOOD HOPE — Good Hope’s annual Back to School Bash will be returning next week, offering an evening of free food, games and door prizes to families as a sendoff into the new school year.
The event will be taking place in Good Hope’s Municipal Park from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. All ages are welcome to come out for the bash, and students from kindergarten to sixth grade will receive a free t-shirt upon entry.
Students can also get a goody bag with a few school supplies for the coming year, and there will also be a photographer on hand to take pictures with a beach backdrop.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the bash will have a luau theme this year, and that means visitors should come in their bathing suits for the inflatable water slides that will offer a chance to cool off from the hot weather.
There will also be small pools and bounce houses in a separate area for toddlers, he said.
To go along with the luau theme, the free food for the Back to School Bash will be Hawaiian BBQ on Hawaiian rolls, a pickle and chips, along with a coconut and pineapple dessert. Drinks will also be available, and they and the meals will be free.
Everyone who enters and gets a ticket at the gate will also be entered in the drawing for door prizes that were donated by local businesses, including gift cards, shirts and hats, Bartlett said.
Last year’s Back to School Bash was limited to a drive-thru event in which visitors came by for a free meal and a goody bag, and city leaders are looking forward to welcoming Good Hope residents for a back-to-school celebration that is closer to previous years’ events, he said.
“This year, there will hopefully be a lot more to it,” he said.
