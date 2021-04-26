GOOD HOPE — As part of a continuing effort to prevent rainwater infiltration into its sewer system, Good Hope will be performing a smoke test in the Deer Run subdivision next week.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett said he has spoken with Living Water Services President Grady Parsons, and two of their workers will be going out on Thursday to check manholes in the subdivision for any signs of sewer inflow.
“They’re going to pop lids and assess what we might need to do,” he said.
Workers will then place door hangars through the neighborhood next week to notify them of the upcoming smoke test, and the test will be performed two or three days after then, he said.
Councilman Greg Brown also invited everyone to Tuesday’s meeting of the Sizzlin’ Seniors, which began meeting again last month after missing most of last year due to the pandemic.
The seniors meet in the basement of Good Hope City Hall at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, and Brown said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry and a few of the county’s deputies will be cooking for the seniors for this week’s gathering.
Councilwoman Susan Eller, who helped spearhead most of the county’s efforts in the 2020 Census, also shared the news that Alabama would be able to retain its seven congressional seats after many of the state’s residents participated in the population count.
She said the statewide information was released Monday, but some of the information at the local level may be released as soon as Friday, and she thanked everyone who took part in the census and helped encourage others to do so.
“We did very well,” she said.
