GOOD HOPE —The city of Good Hope will be receiving a little more than $1 million in funding from the American Rescue Act, with half of that money likely coming to the city this week.
During Monday night's meeting of the Good Hope City Council, Councilman Terry Shabel said the city will receive a total of $1,124,017.91, amounting to around 75 percent of the city's annual budget.
According to the American Rescue Plan — which was passed by Congress earlier this year — relief funding to municipalities can be used for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, he said.
City Clerk Christie Chamblee said the money will be given out in two phases, with the first half likely coming this week and the other half coming this time next year.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the city has lots to do with its sewer system, and is working on conducting a topography survey to expand the system into the east side of the city, so that federal funding should be a big help.
"We're going to be able to put it to good use," he said.
Bartlett said the city's workers have been working with Living Water Services for ongoing work on the sewer system, including a recent smoke test in the Deer Run subdivision that found an opening that needed to be plugged to prevent infiltration into the system.
That work, along with other work around the city to clean up and repair around manholes, is working to reduce the amount of water that is entering the system, he said.
Bartlett also said the Branded by Christ Cowboy Church will be hosting its annual Faith, Family and Freedom Firework Extravaganza in Good Hope Municipal Park on July 4.
The church will be hosting a horse parade at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following at dark, and admission to the event is free.
