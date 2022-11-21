Community leaders in Good Hope are getting an early start preparing for the return of the city’s annual Thanksgiving meal. After a two year gap due to supply constraints and Covid protocols, the event is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 11 am.
Good Hope City Planner Corey Harbison estimates that about 250 meals were prepared 14 years ago — when the tradition first began. This year that number has grown to 2,000 meals. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and guests will have the option to dine together in the Good Hope High School cafeteria, or utilize the drive-thru. Drive-thru orders will be limited to five plates.
Those within the Good Hope City Limits wishing to have meals delivered should call Good Hope City Hall at 256-739-3757 during business hours from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to make arrangements.