GOOD HOPE — Motorists may already have noticed, but there have been some recent tweaks to traffic controls at a busy stretch of County Road 437 (Old Highway 69) in Good Hope. At a noontime regular council meeting Monday, the Good Hope City Council took the first step toward making the latest change — a reduced speed zone with posted signage — official.
The council held its first reading of an ordinance that, if approved next month, would give the force of law to a 35 mph speed zone at the intersection of County Road 437 and County Road 616 (Day Gap Road). The speed zone, which already features cautionary signs that advise drivers of the new 35 mph speed limit, is the city’s latest effort to reduce traffic accidents at the heavily-trafficked intersection.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the ordinance would allow local and state law enforcement to issue enforceable traffic citations for speeding through the designated area — something that currently can’t be done, with no law on the books to demonstrate that a motorist is violating the law by driving at the higher 45 mph limit that extends on either side of the new speed zone.
“Right now, if a state trooper or some other officer were to write an infraction ticket there, the city would have no recourse for the state to enforce it,” he said. “Without an ordinance, you could just ignore the citation and the city couldn’t do anything about it.
“This is our best way of addressing that area without making it too much of a burden on drivers,” he added. “After we saw three wrecks near the community center in only a few days, we first decided to change the speed limit all through that area to 35 mph. That didn’t go over too well, because it’s pretty slow for too long a stretch of that road. But we had to do something to try to make that intersection safer. Hopefully this will bring attention to it and help people slow down through the intersection.”
The ordinance will have a second reading at next month’s regular council meeting and, if the council adopts it, would make speed zone citations enforceable through the controlled area. The zone extends approximately 1,000 feet in each direction from the Day Gap Road intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.