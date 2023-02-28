GOOD HOPE — The City of Good Hope may soon be home to its third liquor store, following the Good Hope City council’s approval of an off-premises alcohol sales license at its Monday meeting.
The store, located adjacent to the Good Hope Grocery at the intersection of Alabama Highway 69 and Town Hall Drive, will be operated as an age-restricted liquor store with an entrance separate from that of the adjoining convenience store next door. The council approved the request from owner company Hulk, LLC and Kenneth Lawrence following a favorable recommendation from the city’s Alcohol Review Committee, as well as a public hearing earlier this month.
Plans call for the new store to operate as Smith Lake Beverage, a name to further distinguish it from the adjacent fuel stop with which it shares a roof. Along with the Good Hope Cabin Fever location and a newer liquor store near the County Road 222 interchange with Interstate 65, Smith Lake Beverage — should it clear final approval from state regulators — will mark the third location in Good Hope where customers may purchase spirits.
With the city’s permit in hand, the store must receive final approval from the Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board before opening for business. Good Hope mayor Jerry Bartlett noted that the store and its ownership had satisfied all of the requirements for off-premises sales under the city’s alcohol ordinance.
“We had a public hearing and there was no opposition at that time, and it received a favorable review from our Alcohol Review Committee,” said Bartlett. “Our granting a permit simply means that they are in compliance and have met all the guidelines for what our city ordinance requires.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Heard an update from city planner Corey Harbison about progress toward the official opening of the city’s new playground at Good Hope Park. Wet weather has delayed final completion of the park’s landscaping features, said Harbison, adding that it will remain off-limits to guests until a walking surface can be installed that connects the parking area to the playground. The new playground, which cost the city approximately $300,000, is still on track to open by springtime.
- Heard a report from Place 5 council member and parks & recreation liaisonTaft Dillashaw, who noted that registration for this year’s park & rec baseball season is now closed after the largest local response in the department’s history. The spring baseball season is set to begin in April.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 23 regular meeting.