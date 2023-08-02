Cullman County Schools are gearing up for students’ Aug. 9 return to classrooms, and the city of Good Hope is welcoming the new 2023 school year with its annual community-wide back-to-school celebration.
Good Hope’s Back to School Bash is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Good Hope City Park, continuing an annual summertime tradition to help get kids (and parents) get back in the academic swing of things. Set to run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., this year’s event will feature a new Tally Ho petting zoo, plus the customary lineup of kids’ activities including water slides, bounce houses and kiddie pools.
Arrive on time to pose for Back to School pictures, snag a T-shirt (while they last), and free hot dogs, chips, and drinks provided by community sponsors. Sponsors this year include Premier Bank of the South, Pediatric Dental Associates and Tesha Brewer State Farm — each of which will have tents set up at the park — with additional Gold sponsorship from the Cullman Walmart distribution center, Redemption Church, Living Water Utilities Service, Johnston RV Center, James R. Smith, Good Hope Baptist Church, Gibbs Garden Center, Cullman Jefferson Gas and Apel Machine & Supply.
Door prizes also will be up for grabs, including treats from this year’s prize sponsors Karma’s Coffee House, Eva Bank, Kurt’s Closet, the Men’s Den, Good Hope Pharmacy, Puckett’s, Pepsi, A-1 Painting and Applebee’s.
Good Hope isn’t the only local community giving students the welcoming treatment, with West Point holding an all-day “Back 2 School” party this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Point Park. Parkside School and the Baileyton community will host a Back to School Bash for Parkside students on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Parkside School. Parkside students will receive free backpacks, free haircuts, vouchers for a free pair of shoes and other school essentials. There will also be a free lunch, snow cones and other activities for the kids. The event is sponsored by Parkside Outreach and local churches. Hanceville is also setting the stage for Kids’ Night Out at C.W. Day Park, with information about this year’s back-to-school event set to be announced soon.