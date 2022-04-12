GOOD HOPE — Good Hope senior citizens could see new recreation amenities next year.
According to Councilman Greg Brown, several members of the community have requested the addition of a pickleball court.
Using the courts located at the Donald E. Green Senior Center as a model, Mayor Jerry Barlett said the city could be looking at a total cost of $25,000 for a court with fencing and net and that it would need to be placed in the city's next budget.
"We've had a lot of interest, and those courts are really nice," said Brown during a work session prior to Monday night's meeting. "From what I've seen they are always getting used."
Seniors won't have to wait for a place to gather. Beginning next week, seniors will have exclusive use of the basement facilities located at Good Hope City Hall. Currently, Good Hope does not have a senior center.
Also during the work session, City Planner Cory Harbison proposed the section of Calvert Road from Good Hope Baptist to the intersection of Hathcock Road be renamed James Calvert Road. After speaking with several first responders Harbison cited potential confusion when responding to emergency calls as the driving reason for the name change.
During the regular scheduled meeting, the council:
- Declared a resolution to name the road located between Good Hope Pharmacy and Good Hope Medical Center Medical Lane.
- Passed an ordinance declaring the third weekend of July a Back-to-School sales tax holiday.
- Heard updates from City Clerk Christie Chamblee that the bonds used as funding for a new wastewater treatment facility had been closed on Thursday and plans to finalize were set for April 21st.
- Appointed Jeremy Scott of Alpha Insurance to the Planning Commission at the recommendation of Bartlett.
- Granted an alcohol license to Singh C Store and Singh Spirits, the convenience store currently being developed at the 222 exit.
