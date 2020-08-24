GOOD HOPE — The phased-in gas tax bump that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law last year has entered its second year of collections, and local municipalities are dutifully signing off on getting their share of the cut.
At Good Hope Monday, the city council approved its share of allocated funds from the Rebuild Alabama program, which funnels money from the gas tax increase back to the state’s cities and towns, in addition to funding larger-scale projects on a competitive award basis.
Good Hope mayor Jerry Bartlett said the first year of the tax, which collected the state an additional 6 cents per gallon on top of Alabama’s previously-existing 18-cent gas tax, yielded his city $17,000 in additional road revenue. This year’s 2-cent bump, which will move the tax to 8 cents per gallon, will bring Good Hope’s share up to $23,000. By year three, when the tax settles out at 10 cents per gallon, it’s expected to inch Good Hope closer to $30,000 in additional road funds.
While $30,000 doesn’t sound like a lot of money to fund road projects, Bartlett said he welcomes any additional money for the city’s infrastructure. “Heck yeah — it’ll help us pave more than we can pave now,” he said. “When it comes to roads, every little bit helps.”
So far, only one local project has been granted a special allocation beyond their yearly payouts from Rebuild Alabama’s revenue pool. In January, the City of Hanceville was informed it would receive $250,000 from the state to repave and repair drainage pathways along Commercial Street.
That project comes from the gas tax-funded Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), which sets aside an annual minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of gas tax revenues for local projects statewide.
Good Hope applied for an ATRIP-II award last August to help pay for proposed new lighting at the Exit 305 interchange, but was not among the Alabama cities that received funding in the program’s first year.
