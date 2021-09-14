GOOD HOPE — Good Hope’s Calvert Road will soon be seeing some changes to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Good Hope City Council, city resident Kelley Milligan asked the council to consider making a change to the road to try to reduce the number of speeding vehicles.
“There’s a lot of kids walking to school and walking back from school, and a lot of times playing out in the yard, especially by the trailer park,” he said.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the city added a three-way stop on Teem Road near the Montcrest housing development, and that has seemed like it slowed the traffic down on the road.
He said a three-way stop on Calvert Road could also serve the same purpose.
“I’m all for it,” he said.
City Planner Corey Harbison said another four-way stop added near Good Hope Primary School also helped reduce the number of crashes in that area.
“I know of two wrecks that have happened there since we put it up, and there was a wreck a month there before we did that,” he said.
After the discussion, the council had the first reading of an ordinance to make the intersection of Calvert Road and Megan Lane into a three-way stop, and will have the second reading and consideration of the ordinance at its next meeting.
The city also recently received notice that its grant application to add a sidewalk to Calvert Road has been approved by the state.
The city will be receiving $455,864 from the federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program to add the sidewalk along Calvert Road and Hathcock Road. The grant will also require a 20 percent match from the city.
As part of the project, Calvert Road will also be widened to improve the safety of traffic traveling on the road, Bartlett said.
In other business, the council had the first reading of an amendment to the city’s wastewater superintendent ordinance.
The position of wastewater superintendent, which is held by the mayor, is a full-time city position that earns $39,000 per year, and the change coming in the amended ordinance will allow for the position to receive the same cost of living adjustments that the city’s other full-time employees receive.
The council also passed a resolution for the city to participate in the Alabama League of Municipalities’ Economic Development Academy, and approved off premise retail beer and wine sales for Good Hope Grocery after receiving a favorable recommendation from the Alcohol Review Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.