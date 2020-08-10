GOOD HOPE — The city of Good Hope will retain its assigned deputy from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office after agreeing to renew its annual agreement during Monday night’s city council meeting.
As part of the agreement, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry will assign a deputy to patrol the Good Hope area, and in exchange, the city will pay the sheriff’s office a total of $40,000 — $30,000 for the approximate cost of the deputy’s salary and $10,000 training, supplies and equipment expenses.
In other business, the city council heard a report from Living Water Services President Grady Parsons about ongoing work to repair some of the city’s manholes.
Parsons said the work is being conducted by the city’s employees, which is saving Good Hope thousands of dollars that the city would have had to spend on an outside contractor to come in.
“It’s really impressive, the work that they did so far,” he said. “And I think that $25,000-$30,000 is kind of a low estimate on what this would be if you had to contract out this work.”
Parsons said most of the manholes have not seen any repairs since they were first installed 35 years ago, and it will take several weeks or maybe a couple months before the workers are finished, but the work they are doing should help reduce the amount of rainwater that is getting into the system.
“A lot of this work will be on the right of ways that are out of sight, out of mind,” he said. “Nobody will ever see it, but there’s some really important work being done here.”
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett also took the opportunity to share his appreciation for the job that the city’s workers are doing. He said the workers are out at 6:30 every morning and know exactly what they need to do for the day’s work without needing anyone to tell them what to do.
“I’m really, really proud of the guys that we have,” he said.
