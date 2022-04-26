GOOD HOPE — The City of Good Hope set aside time during the Monday night council meeting to recognize Good Hope High School senior Allie Sartin as the recipient of the Wallace State Future Foundation scholarship.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett acknowledged Sartin as the first recipient of the award from the city as this marked their first year participating.
"There can only be one first, and you'll always be able to say that it was you," Bartlett said.
The $5,000 dollar endowment which was provided using the city's Alcohol Revenue Fund, will accrue interest over the next five years that Sartin will be able to withdraw.
The city's plans for their new wastewater facility are also well underway with councilman Terry Shabel giving an update that the bond being used to fund construction was closed on the previous Thursday.
City Planner Corey Harbison also made mention that he had recently given the engineers designing the new facility a tour of the current wastewater treatment plant and discussed the types of upgrades the city would like to see moving forward.
In other business the council:
Authorized payment for Web Site Services for 1 year to maintain the city's website.
Appointed Heath Pike to the Alcohol Review Committee following Councilman Eric Phillips' recommendation.
Held the first public reading of two ordinances for the annexation of a .99 acres piece of property and a 18.4 acres piece of property into the City of Good Hope.
Approved the renewal of the council's ad on the Good Hope High School gymnasium floor for the next six years at the cost of $3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.