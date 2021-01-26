GOOD HOPE — Recent work by Good Hope employees to reduce the amount of infiltration into the sewer system was recognized during Monday night's meeting as the city received a good score on its annual Municipal Wastewater Pollution Prevention Report.
Living Water Services President Grady Parsons presented the annual report to the Good Hope City Council Monday night, and spoke about some of the details that are included in it.
The MWPP report is a full account of a municipalities sewer system over the previous year, and municipalities are required to approve the report and send it to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management every year. As part of the report, sewer systems are scored from 0-783, with a zero being a perfect score.
Good Hope received a score of 115 for 2020, which puts it in the Departmental Recommendation Range, which means the city will need to show ADEM that it is working to address any issues that have shown up in the report.
The sewer system is more than 30 years old, which means it gets the highest possible score of 40 in that area, and the system's average daily flow amount exceeded the amount that is permitted by ADEM, so it also received a high score of 65 out of 80 in that area, Parsons said.
The city is already in the process of working with ADEM for sewer upgrades and a modification to its permit to account for current and future growth, but recent work by the city has also helped reduce the flow through the system, he said.
Good Hope's sewer system has been plagued by rainwater infiltration for several years, but the city has worked to find the areas with the highest infiltration. City workers began repairing manholes in those areas last year, and those efforts have paid off so far, Parsons said.
In December of 2019, the plant saw an average of 469,000 gallons of water going through each day, but in December of 2020, that number dropped to 306,000 gallons per day, he said.
"That's a good indication of what has happened," he said.
All of the other areas of the MWPP report, which include the quality of the water, received perfect scores of zero, Parsons said.
"That's really good news because your water quality is in compliance," he said.
In other business, the council also approved a resolution to work with Huntsville's Community Consultants, Inc. for grant assistance to raise funding for the planned trails located in the park property the city purchased in 2019.
The 33-acre property, located next to Good Hope City Hall and Municipal Park, is planned to have a 3.2-mile long trail loop for cross country events and public use, along with a .69-mile short trail loop.
The city has already been working to clear some of the trees on the land to make space for the trails, and Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the grant the city is applying for will hopefully bring in $400,000 for the city to get to work on building the trails.
Along with the trails, the city also plans to build a splash pad, pavilions, a playground, a facility for local scouts and a bathroom within the new park area.
City Planner Corey Harbison said some Good Hope residents have been asking about the progress on the land, and said the city should begin hearing back soon on some of the grants that it has applied for.
"Hopefully, these grants are finally around and we can get some money to start doing some trails and things through there and start really seeing some action," he said.
