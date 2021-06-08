Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $300,000 grant to create commerce in the city of Good Hope and bring new jobs.
The governor awarded a Community Development Block Grant that will be used to help establish a new, locally owned restaurant and a medical facility for the area. Both businesses will create at least 30 new jobs for the area.
“These projects will mean new jobs and additional revenue for Good Hope.” Ivey said. “I am excited for the city, and I expect there will be other economic opportunities in this area in the future. I am pleased to award these grant funds to contribute to this success.”
CDBG funds will be used to build a small access road near the intersection of Alabama Highway 69 and Lindsey Road. The city of Good Hope is supplying $222,559 for the project.
The Stash House restaurant will open in the former Cotton Gin restaurant building. It will include a variety of items on the menu and a craft brewery will open in part of the building later. HH Investments plans to construct a 4,500-square-foot facility that will house an urgent-care center and medical complex.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant made possible through funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“ADECA is pleased to be a partner with Gov. Ivey and local elected and business leaders who had a hand in this project,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
