GOOD HOPE —
Despite delays from engineering firms the City of Good Hope pushed forward with its plans to update its sewer system with a new wastewater treatment facility.
After a two year wait without a completed design from Living Water Services, the board approved a set of motions that would allow Mayor Jerry Bartlett to end the town’s existing contract with LWS and enter into a new contract with Chuck Cheatwood and Canyon Engineering to take over the designing of the new facility.
Also, in pursuit of this goal, the board approved an ordinance that would allow Bartlett to begin the process of shopping for a municipal bond that will fund the construction of the new facility.
“With this new facility we will be able to double the capacity of our current plant,” said City Planner Corey Harbison, “...it’s something we have really needed for a while.”
In other business the board:
- Heard from Councilman Terry Shabel that the board had received an A+ financial rating on their recent audit.
- Surplussed a Caterpillar 289D Compact Track Loader.
- Reminded attendees of the upcoming seniors fish fry to take place on April 12.
- Gave an update that St. Johns Engineering had been working on laying out markers for a series of walking trails at Good Hope Park.
- Addressed the need for the board to appoint 1 person to the Alcohol Review Comittee and to the Planning Commission.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday April 11 at 6:30 pm.
