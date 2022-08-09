GOOD HOPE — Community events are not in short supply for residents of Good Hope after recent discussions during the city council’s August 8 meeting.
Good Hope’s Sizzlin’ Seniors enjoyed a meal Tuesday afternoon provided by and served by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is one of our favorite ways we get to serve the community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Residents of all ages will be able to enjoy a meal come November with the return of the annual Thanksgiving meal to take place the day before Thanksgiving. For the past two years the highly anticipated gathering has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Plans are also being made for the return of the annual Christmas Parade that will make its way to Good Hope Municipal Park for Christmas in the Park. While plans were originally made to host the event last year, city officials canceled due to weather.