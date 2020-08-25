Good Hope’s local election was limited to a single council race Tuesday, with challenger Eric Phillips securing a decisive victory over longtime council member Maxie Jones for the council’s Place 2 seat.
Jones, who had served three full terms dating to his first election in 2008, garnered 63 votes to Phillips’ 108. In all, 171 voters cast ballots Tuesday at Good Hope’s single polling location inside City Hall.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett and the rest of the incumbent council members all had the luxury of observing from the sidelines Tuesday, with each already having been assured of new terms after no one qualified to run against them.
That means Bartlett, along with council members Terry Shabel (Place 1), Susan Eller (Place 3), Greg Brown (Place 4), and Taft Dillashaw (Place 5) all will join Phillips, the newcomer in Jones’ former Place 2 seat, in taking their new oaths of office when the council holds its formal ceremony on Nov. 2.
