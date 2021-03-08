GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that will allow a new business to lease the building that previously held the Cotton Gin restaurant.
The council had the first reading of the ordinance during its Feb. 21 meeting, and Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said then that it is a “multifaceted business” that will be moving into the building, and the lessee will be expanding the current building on the property and making other improvements.
Bartlett said during Monday night’s meeting that the lessee is planning a public announcement of the business, but is waiting to make sure all of their state and local licenses are in order.
Good Hope purchased the property, located at 123 Lindsey Road, for $500,000 in January with plans to sell or lease it to someone who was looking to open a restaurant in the city.
Bartlett also provided an update on the state trails grant that the city applied for at its last meeting that would be used to begin building new trails on the park land the city purchased in 2018.
The resolution approved last month allowed the city to work with Community Consultants, Inc. on the writing process for a $400,000 Alabama Recreational Trails Program Fund grant that would require an 20 percent match from the city.
Bartlett said he spoke with Community Consultants grant writer Kevin Kessler, who told him that the city could hear back about the grant in June or July, and if the city gets the funding it is asking for, that should leave plenty of time left in the summer to get started on some of the trail construction.
“That was good news to me,” he said.
Councilman Greg Brown also reported that the city’s seniors will soon begin meeting again after spending nearly a year apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said seniors will meet at the outdoor pavilion in front of Good Hope City Hall on March 23 at 9 a.m., and the city will be providing hamburgers and hot dogs along with some games for the seniors to play.
