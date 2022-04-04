The family owned and operated Good Hope Medical opened its doors to the public on Monday morning.
“Looking at Cullman, the medical community has really stabilized over the last several years. But the South end of Cullman, and Good Hope specifically were really lacking, and we are hoping to fix that,” owner and Medical Director Adam Harrison said.
Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Harrison, who has offered her services within emergency rooms, pain clinics and county jails, will be utilizing her experiences to offer patients well-rounded medical care.
“For me this is an exciting opportunity to be able to help others,” Lindsay said.
By specializing in Occupational Medicine, GHM will be partnering with businesses to provide periodical and pre-employment exams for their employees. A service which Adam is hoping will enable the facility to assist the town of Good Hope with its plans for growth.
“One of our main goals, I would say, is to broaden Good Hope's abilities to bring in more families and businesses,” Adam said.
Located on Alabama Hwy 69 next to Good Hope Pharmacy, Good Hope Medical is open from 7:30 am to 5 pm Monday-Thursday and 7:30 am to 3 pm on Friday.
