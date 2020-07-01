Jerry Bartlett
Special to The Times

Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett has announced his plans to run for re-election. Bartlett served on the council for six years prior to becoming mayor in 2014, when he was appointed by the council and ran unopposed in 2016. 

According to a press release, Bartlett has been married to Jan Warren Bartlett for 29 years and they have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They have resided in Good Hope for 28 years. 

Bartlett taught at Good Hope High School where he also coached and drove a school bus for 28 years. He has an associate degree from Calhoun Jr. College, and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts from U.A.B. 

As a council member Jerry helped start the many community events Good Hope still puts on today, including:

Community Thanksgiving Meal, Back to School Bash, Christmas Parade, Halloween Costume Contest, Christmas in the Park and Christmas Love.

Some of his accomplishments as mayor include:

Funding for Cullman County Sheriff Deputy & vehicle

Acquired total of $1.4 million in federal and state grant monies

Obtained grant to build Doss Bridge on Beech Grove Road

January 2016 opening of Exit 305 in conjunction with Cullman City, Cullman County and Cullman Chamber of Commerce

Purchase of 33 Acres to Expand Municipal Park to include multi-purpose trails, pavilions, playground and splash pad

Added basketball courts

Annual donation to Good Hope Schools in the amount of $27,000 plus a new grant program for GH Teachers to apply for totaling $15,000

Good Hope Fire & Rescue funds to help purchase fire truck and fire equipment

Extensive sewer upgrades

Helped make Good Hope the fastest growing municipality in Cullman County outside of Cullman City

Budget growth from 2014 to current has gone from 1.4 Million to 2.4 Million

Recruited Good Hope’s first industry – AGCOR Steel

Attended classes by the Alabama Recreational Trails 

Earned Certified Municipal Official (CMO) Certificate as well at Advanced CMO through the Alabama League of Municipalities

Received Certification from Government Economic Development Leadership from the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA)

“I truly love this community,” said Bartlett in the press release. “It has been an honor to serve the City of Good Hope and its citizens for the past 12 years. If given the opportunity, I look forward to playing a part in moving Good Hope forward in housing, parks and economic development. Together we can have it all. Thank you and I would greatly appreciate your vote on August 25.”

