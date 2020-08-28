A welfare check has led to a Good Hope man facing drug trafficking charges. Graf Edward Reid, 40, was arrested Thursday by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Community Response Team (CRT) Deputies.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, CRT deputies located 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine in the suspect's home and vehicle after another law enforcement agency received a call requesting a welfare check on Reid.
“Meth is a drug that affects a lot of families. I am glad we were able to seize the amount meth before the suspect was able to use it and harm himself or it was distributed into the community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry in a statement.
Reid was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on a 1.5 million property bond.
