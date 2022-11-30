The Good Hope City Council distributed a total of $66,619 in donations from its Alcohol Fund to assist local agencies and organizations in its efforts to better the community, during its Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. The following donations were made:
- $4,000 to Good Hope Primary School.
- $4,000 to Good Hope Elementary School.
- $4,000 to Good Hope Middle School.
- $1,619 to the Good Hope Middle School Library.
- $14,000 to Good Hope High School.
- $17,500 to Good Hope Fire and Rescue.
- $9,500 to Air Med Evac.
- $1,500 to The Good Samaritan Health Clinic.
- $1,000 to The Margaret Jean Jones Center.
- $3,000 to Wellstone Behavioral Clinic.
- $2,500 to Cullman Caring for Kids.
- $1,500 to Cullman Soil and Water.
- $2,500 to The North Alabama Agriplex.
- $1,500 to Cullman Emergency Management Agency.
- In addition to the donations, Councilman Greg Brown reminded the council of the upcoming Good Hope Christmas Parade taking place Saturday, Dec. 10. Former Good Hope High School Football Coach Billy Joe Pugh will serve as the Grand Marshall and lead the parade as it runs from the high school parking lot on Good Hope School Road to Municipal Park where guests will be able to enjoy cookies, photographs with Santa and a hot chocolate bar. Line up for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on the high school football field, and the parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Also Monday, the council:
Received an update from Mayor Jerry Bartlette on the progress in investigating the sink hole on Trimble Road. As a cost-saving measure, Bartlette informed the council the city would be purchasing its own camera for roughly $600 rather than hiring a third party contractor to perform the service.
Was informed by Councilman Taft Dillashaw that the city would be accepting applications for a Park Director position, and that interested parties should contact Good Hope City Hall for more information.