The Good Hope High school pageant will be Saturday, March 20 in the High School gym. The Fair Rep. pageant starts at 4 p.m. and the Heritage/Heritage Princess pageant starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $7.
Good Hope High School pageants March 20
- Special to The Times
