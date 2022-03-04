The Good Hope High school Miss Heritage Princess, Miss. Heritage, and Fair Representative Pageants will be held on Saturday, March 19th. The Fair Representative pageant will begin at 4 p.m. The Heritage Princess and Heritage will follow at 5 p.m. Cost will be $11 through GoFan. People’s Choice will be $1 at the door if you choose to participate.

