The Good Hope High school Miss Heritage Princess, Miss. Heritage, and Fair Representative Pageants will be held on Saturday, March 19th. The Fair Representative pageant will begin at 4 p.m. The Heritage Princess and Heritage will follow at 5 p.m. Cost will be $11 through GoFan. People’s Choice will be $1 at the door if you choose to participate.
Good Hope High school pageants March 19
- Staff report
