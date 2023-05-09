GOOD HOPE — With approximately $300,000 in locally-generated alcohol revenue money coming to Good Hope each year, the city is poised to see that figure rise higher as retail development takes hold at the city’s County Road 222 Interstate interchange.
With that growth comes an uncommon measure of spending flexibility. Unlike many local municipalities that have legalized the sale of alcohol in recent years, Good Hope’s use of alcohol revenues isn’t tethered to earmarks: Instead, it goes into a fund that the Good Hope City Council can save or spend at its discretion.
One of the ways the city currently apportions its alcohol money is to supplement the budgeted funds that Good Hope schools receive through the Cullman County Board of Education with additional, a la carte grants to cover smaller school expenses. The city fields a review committee for just that purpose, its membership made up of a rotating group of Good Hope principals, councilmembers, and the local school board representative.
Each year, the local committee reviews applications and awards $15,000 in annual grants for school project requests submitted by Good Hope teachers, coaches, principals, and school-supporting civic groups. That amount comes in addition to a separate $35,000 per year — also drawn from alcohol revenues — that the city council divides among each school’s principals to spend on projects at the principals’ discretion.
That kind of flexibility owes to Good Hope’s original alcohol ordinance, drafted as the city voted to legalize sales in a 2012 referendum. The ordinance tasks the mayor and city council with deciding how alcohol funds will be spent, rather than automatically earmarking a percentage of the money for schools, fire, or other recurring carve-outs. “People might think that that would mean the city gives less money to the schools,” says mayor Jerry Bartlett, “but actually, the opposite is true. We probably give more money to our schools this way than we would have if we had set aside an education earmark in the first place.”
One of the ways the city has tied its alcohol revenues to to education comes via its participation in an endowed scholarship program at Wallace State Community College, which assures that one Good Hope student each year will receive a scholarship to the college on the recommendation of Good Hope school leaders. This year, that honor went to Good Hope student Peyton Caudle, who attended this week’s meeting of the Good Hope City Council to thank the council for funding the award.
A Good Hope senior this year, Caudle said she plans to study graphic design at Wallace State before continuing her four-year education elsewhere. Her $2,500 award is drawn from a larger WSCC scholarship fund that pools the resources of a far larger pool of contributors, with Good Hope’s portion coming from the revenues generated by the city’s 12 percent local tax on the sale of hard liquor.
“The way we’ve set up our alcohol funds has really been good for us over the years, and it’s really been good for Good Hope schools,” said Bartlett. “We’ve got a lot of growth going on right now, so we’re kind of excited to see how that plays out and how our revenues end up looking down the road.”