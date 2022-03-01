GOOD HOPE — Good Hope residents could be looking at a rise in sewer rates.
“Nobody likes these kinds of discussions, and we understand that nobody is a fan of higher rates. But I had a look at what other town’s were doing and I think that we can increase the rates and still have them be considerably lower than other places,” said city planner Corey Harbison during Monday’s evening’s city council meeting.
The discussion over rates came after a presentation by Allan Turner, Assistant Director Operations for the North Alabama region of Municipal Water Pollution Prevention (MWPP) program.
According to Tuner, the city received a score of 115 out of a possible 783 rating in MWPP’s annual report, it was “within the recommended range.” Excess flow from the city’s water system accounted for a 55 point score deduction.
Turner said that a 40 point deduction can be linked to the age of the 32 year old facility and 20 points from a 550 gallon sewer overflow. Turner stated that the while the addition of four new bypass pumps to the existing water treatment facility in 2021 had addressed some of these issues, the proposed construction of a new 445,000 gallon facility would resolve all of the current issues within the city’s water system.
“The costs of the new water treatment facility have risen 50 percent in the two years since we first started discussing it, and the fact of the matter is that the city could be forced to stop new construction and be issued fines that would hinder the planned growth we all want for our community if these issues were to get worse,” Harbison said.
The current minimum sewer rate for residential properties within the city of Good Hope is $11.23 for the first 3000 gallons used. The increase which was presented to the council was to $13.50 for the first 2000 gallons used with an added cost of $4 for each additional 1000 gallons.
The current rate for commercial properties is $38.49 for the first 3000 gallons used with an additional cost of $6.41 for each additional 1000 gallons. The proposed increase would bring these rates to $42.50 for the first 2000 gallons used with an additional $7.50 charge of each additional 1000 gallons up to 10,000 gallons. For each 1000 gallons over 10,000 a charge of $6 would be added.
The rates discussed will only apply to properties that are located within the city limits. While the proposed plan does account for properties located outside of the city limits by adding additional fees, the council chose to table discussions concerning out of town rates in order to have its primary focus being on those residents and businesses located within the city and to look closer at the best course of action for those located outside of the city limits.
Harbison was unaware of any such properties that are currently a part of the city’s system that would primarily concern commercial properties.
In other business the board:
Heard from candidates Kristi Bain and Richard Barnett in regards to their campaigns for County Commission Seats of Districts 4 and 2 respectively.
Heard from council member Terry Shabel regarding the 2021 financial audit scheduled to begin next week.
Heard from council member Greg Brown discussing the positive turnout of last weeks senior citizen event hosted by Good Hope Town Hall with 29 people in attendance.
Motioned for the approval of $240,450 from the Economic Development Fund and $80,150 from Alcohol Revenue to be used for the $320,600 cost associated with the construction of a new road to be located between the Good Hope Medical Center and Good Hope Pharmacy.
Held the second public reading of Ordinance 001-2022 concerning the rezoning of 14 acre parcel of land to Business District.
Held the second public reading of Ordinance 003-2022 concerning the speed limit between the parking lot of Wiregrass Construction and the Bavar Creek Bridge be reduced to 35 miles per hour.
The next scheduled Good Hope City Council meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday March 14 at 6:30 pm.
