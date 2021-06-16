Good Hope is adding a new feature to its regular city council meetings — or half of them, at least.
Taking a cue from other local municipal governments, the Good Hope city council has agreed to begin holding public planning and discussion sessions before its council meetings. At its regular meeting Monday, the council informally agree to begin holding the work sessions beginning with its first scheduled regular meeting next month.
Citing similar pre-meeting sessions that already are a common feature at Cullman, Hanceville, and the Cullman County Commission, mayor Jerry Bartlett said Good Hope’s leaders could benefit from talking about city business in an informal environment that the public can attend.
“We just want to have a work session on the first meeting of the month, just to give us a time to come in and listen to each other’s ideas, and to hear about the things that our council members might have in the pipeline,” he said. “It’s a chance to hear about projects they might want to tell each other about that they’ve thought of; a way to keep each other abreast of all the ideas we might have.”
Bartlett said the council will arrange for snacks and refreshments at each work session as a way to relieve the tedium of spending longer hours at city hall on meeting nights.
The work sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. just before the first regular Monday council meeting of every month, they’ll be open to the public, and they’ll be held in the same room at Good Hope City Hall where the council meetings take place. Regular council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
