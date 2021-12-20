GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council recognized a few of the city's teams during Monday night's meeting for their recent success in the fall sports season.
The Good Hope High School cheerleading team placed third at the state competition, the football team reached the state quarterfinals and the volleyball team reached the Elite Eight at its state tournament, and the city council decided to pass resolutions to honor those achievements and give them to the coaches to display, said Mayor Jerry Bartlett.
"We just wanted to recognize them for their accomplishments," he said.
The council passed the resolutions during last week's meeting, and presented them to the GHHS football and volleyball teams during this Monday's meeting. Representatives from the cheerleading team were unable to attend because they were cheering at a basketball game.
Resolution No. 029-2021: “Whereas, the 2021 Good Hope High School Cheerleading Team recently completed an outstanding season, and whereas, the cheerleading team earned third place in the Class 4A State competition; and now therefore, be it resolved by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama as follows: The City of Good Hope, Alabama recognizes the Good Hope Cheerleading Team for their exceptional athletic ability and accomplishments in the 2021 season.”
Resolution No. 030-2021: “Whereas, the 2021 Good Hope High School Football Team recently completed an outstanding season, and whereas, the football team earned second place in the region and made it to the AHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals; and now therefore, be it resolved by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama as follows: The City of Good Hope, Alabama recognizes the Good Hope Football Team for their exceptional athletic ability and accomplishments in the 2021 season.”
Resolution No. 031-2021: “Whereas, the 2021 Good Hope High School Volleyball Team recently completed an outstanding season, and whereas, the volleyball team led by Coach Natasha Holder, won the Cullman County Tournament, the area and for the first time in nine years made it to the AHSAA Class 4A State Elite 8; Now therefore, be it resolved by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama as follows: The City of Good Hope, Alabama recognizes the Good Hope Volleyball Team for their exceptional athletic ability and accomplishments in the 2021 season.”
