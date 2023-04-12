GOOD HOPE — The City of Good Hope dipped into its municipal revenue pot filled with funds from the sale of alcohol this week, issuing a pair of checks to the local schools’ successful fishing teams.
Students from both the Good Hope Middle and High School fishing teams decked out in their official red-and-black gear Monday to accept the city’s support at the regular meeting of the Good Hope City Council, with coach Tim Arnold accepting a pair of $250 checks — $500 in total — from mayor Jerry Bartlett and the rest of the council.
“We use our alcohol funds to support these kind of programs,” said Bartlett, “and we couldn’t be prouder to support the Good Hope fishing teams. Anytime the schools approach us with a request, or if we see any kind of need on their end, we try to come through with some money.”
In other business at its regular meeting this week, the Good Hope City Council:
• Adopted an ordinance granting a request from property owners Jeffrey and Connie Greening to annex 3.6 acres of land along County Road 222 into the Good Hope city limits. The land was annexed into the city under B-2 business zoning, with the owners intending to develop the site for retail use in the near future.
• Announced the city’s participation in the Cullman PALS (People Against a Littered State) cleanup, to be held April 15 from 8 a.m. until noon throughout Cullman County. Good Hope will provide a free-use dumpster for the cleanup, located at City Hall.
• Reviewed and approved all city financial activity and documentation for the month of March.