GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council awarded $15,000 in grants to the city’s local schools during Monday night’s meeting.
The council awarded the grants through a program that began last year as a way to give more money to local educators using the city’s alcohol revenues, with teachers encouraged each year to apply for funding for some of their classrooms needs and wants.
A new committee is formed each year with two council members, two of the school’s principals and Cullman County School Board member Kerry Neighbors to view the grant proposals and award the funding.
Some of this year’s projects and purchases included funding for a new baseball and softball hitting/pitching facility for the high school, new special education wobble chairs and fidget bands in the middle school, books in the elementary and primary school and an outdoor balance beam for the elementary school.
Councilman Terry Shabel, who was a member of this year’s committee, said the committee worked to keep the funding as close to even between the schools as possible, but the high school did end up getting a little more due to the larger hitting/pitching facility project.
“I think it worked out real well,” he said.
Shabel said there were also several requests for outdoor picnic tables from teachers in the city’s schools, and the city and schools are planning to work with local stores and volunteers to purchase the materials and build the tables outside of the grant program, which opened up more funding for other projects.
“That was quite a bit in money,” he said. “We were able to take that out and give everybody pretty much what they wanted.”
The council’s other committee member, Taft Dillashaw said the city’s teachers and principals seem like they are enjoying the grant program and are being creative and putting a lot of work into the application process.
“They did real well as far as making us aware of what they wanted and how much they needed and everything,” he said.
In other business, Mayor Jerry Bartlett announced that the city’s annual Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The city announced last month that the annual Thanksgiving lunch was canceled because of the virus, and Bartlett said the city would work to make year’s holiday events better than ever to make up for this year’s cancellations.
“We’re going to back up and punt, and maybe do it bigger and better next year,” he said.
