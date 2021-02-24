GOOD HOPE — Good Hope continues to work on a public trail system as part of an expansion of its Municipal Park, and a grant the city is applying for could help pay for the first phase of the project.
The Good Hope City Council approved a resolution Monday night that allows the city to apply for an Alabama Recreational Trails Program Fund grant to help pay for the first phase of the planned trails in the park land the city purchased nearly two years ago.
In June of 2019, the council approved the purchase of 33 acres of land next to Good Hope’s Municipal Park with the intent to build both paved and unpaid trails, along with bathrooms, pavilions, a splash pad and playground.
The city is applying for a $400,000 grant from the ARTPF, which would require the city to provide a 20 percent match of $80,000 if it receives the full amount.
If the city is able to secure the full $400,000 in grant funding, that would cover most of the costs for a lit, paved trail loop that is around one mile long, said Mayor Jerry Bartlett.
Cost estimates for that portion of the trails are around $560,000 for the planning and engineering, building the trails and installing lights along the loop, but the city will also likely be able to perform some of the work, such as clearing space for the trails, on its own as in kind work to help save some money, he said.
Bartlett said the city is working as fast as it can on the trails and is applying for this grant as soon as possible, but trying for grant funding is a long-term endeavor that will take some time to see results, so it may be a year before the city even hears back about the grant.
“They’re slow processes,” he said.
Once funding is secured for the paved trails, the next phase of the project could be the additional 3.2 miles of unpaved trails that would allow the city to host school cross country events or some of the other planned amenities, Bartlett said.
While the grant the city is applying for now is meant to be used for multi-use trails, there are also other grants out there that could help pay for the splash pad, playground or pavilions, so the city could try for one of those grants as part of the next phase of the park expansion, he said.
