GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council discussed raising the city’s lodging tax to bring it more in line with the surrounding area during a work session before Monday night’s meeting.
With Exit 305 on I-65 opening up County Road 222 to more development, there is a possibility for more hotels being built in the city limits, so an increase in the lodging tax could bring in more revenue for the city, said City Planner Corey Harbison.
Good Hope’s current local lodging tax is 2.5 percent, and Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the city could increase the tax by an additional 1.5 percent to bring Good Hope in line with Cullman’s current local lodging tax rate of 4 percent.
“As long as we’re in line with Cullman, I think it’ll be fine,” he said.
Good Hope could also keep its lodging tax a little lower than Cullman’s to provide more of an incentive for people to stay in hotels along Good Hope’s interstate exits rather than Cullman’s.
“That would be an advantage for us to draw people in on cost,” he said.
Harbison said the city would not want to increase the tax so much that it gets out of line with other areas, but increasing the lodging tax can be a preferable option to generate revenue because it does not have a big impact on local residents.
“It’s a tax that’s typically generated by people coming in, and it doesn’t impact your citizens directly,” he said.
The council also discussed where the revenue from the tax increase could go, with the city’s parks and recreation and economic development funds being likely options.
“We could do 2 percent and do a percent to parks and a percent to economic development, or we could do one percent and have half of it go to parks, or whatever the council chooses to do,” Harbison said.
The council also discussed an ordinance or ordinance amendment to set a limit on the length of time that a person can stay in a hotel, motel or campground.
Good Hope currently has an Econolodge and the Good Hope Campground to generate lodging tax, but people who stay in a hotel, motel or campground for long enough to be considered a permanent resident do not pay lodging taxes, Harbison said.
Any lodging business that has permanent residents is also not operating under the correct business license, said Councilwoman Susan Eller.
“If they buy a license for a campground, but people are living there for months on end, that makes them not a campground anymore, so they’re not under the right business license,” she said.
Harbison said Cullman County has a policy in place in the Smith Lake Park campground that allows people to stay in the campground for a certain amount of days, and requires them to leave for another set period of time before they return.
After the discussion in the work session, the council said they would return to the possible lodging tax increase and new ordinance at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.