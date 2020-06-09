GOOD HOPE — After COVID-19 caused a delay, the City of Good Hope will be considering the beginning of July as a better time for the city to host a community fair.
Tom Pearson, representing the Birmingham-based Ultimate Fair, spoke to the council during Monday night’s meeting about the company’s plans for the fair after it was delayed from its original date.
The council previously approved the fair to take place on April 7-11 at the corner of Hathcock Road and County Road 437, across from Good Hope’s City Hall and Municipal Park, and the fair is now tentatively set for July 7-11.
Pearson said he spoke with the governor’s office about all of the precautions and procedures that will have to be in place for the fair, including social distancing, wash stations and taking the temperature of everyone who comes in.
“We’re going beyond what their mandates say,” he said.
City Attorney Rita Nicholas said Pearson will need to bring a written list of every procedure and protective measure that the company will be undertaking to keep attendees safe, as well as details about how they will be implemented at the fair.
“I just think you need something to show what your procedures are in order to show everything is in compliance,” she said.
City Planner Corey Harbison said anyone who attends the fair should know that they will be doing so at their own discretion, and it will be up to the company and attendees — not the city — to make sure that everyone is following the proper procedures to keep themselves safe.
“Everybody needs to understand that,” he said. “It needs to be clear.”
Pearson said he will be back at the council’s next meeting on June 22 with the list of protective measures and the fair’s contract for the city to consider before they make a final decision.
In other business, Councilwoman Susan Eller provided an update on the 2020 Census for the city and county.
She said Good Hope is currently at a participation rate of 66.5 percent, which is still lower than the 2010 rate of 69 percent, and Cullman County has a participation rate of 61.6 percent, which is getting very close to its 2010 rate of 62.4 percent.
Eller said the census affects the federal money that the state receives, but it also has a local impact.
Online sales tax revenue from the state is divided based on population numbers, as well as the revenues from the gas tax that went into effect last year, and the county has a small sales tax of its own that is divided based on population, she said.
She said census employees have not yet gotten out to visit peoples’ homes, but they should begin soon.
Due to social distancing measures, they will only be leaving packets at the doors of those who have not yet completed their census, but there is still a simple way for people to ensure that no one knocks on their door, Eller said.
“There’s one sure way to keep them coming to your house,” she said. “Fill out your census now.”
The 2020 Census can be completed online at 2020census.gov.
