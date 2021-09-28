GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council passed a $3.1 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year Monday night.
The city is estimating a total income of $3.12 million for the fiscal year, which starts Friday, with the general fund revenue estimated to be $2.08 million.
The city is predicting it will receive $1.2 million in sales tax revenue for the year, the largest source of income for the general fund. Property tax is predicted to bring in a little more than $106,000.
Streets and roads account for two of the largest expenditures from the general fund at $430,000 for the streets department and more than $496,000 for roads. The city budgeted $220,000 for capital improvement, with $75,000 of that going to the roof on the maintenance shop and lean-to.
Salaries also make up one of the larger general fund expenses with $190,955 in administrative salaries and $186,000 budgeted for insurance, which includes workers’ compensation and health insurance. Employees will be receiving a 3% increase in pay.
At Monday’s meeting the council agreed to increase the amount provided to the fire department to $17,500. The city typically budgets $6,000 for the volunteer fire department and then also helps with special requests.
The department had asked for additional funding for equipment that would cost $11,500 if purchased refurbished. City Planner Corey Harbison said, “We’ve always helped them upgrade some equipment with money out of the alcohol revenue.”
The city also plans to use funds from the estimated $251,200 alcohol sales revenue to establish a scholarship at Wallace State Community College for a Good Hope student.
Although the council did not take formal action on the request from the WSCC Foundation, council members expressed their support for the plan, and said they would take action at a later meeting. Because the funds come from the alcohol revenue fund, which is discretionary, the council did not have to include the amount as a line item in the budget.
The council uses the alcohol revenue to fund a variety of area groups, including the North Alabama Agriplex, Good Samaritan Health Clinic, local schools, Cullman Caring for Kids and Cullman Area Mental Health.
