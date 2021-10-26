GOOD HOPE — An increase in Good Hope’s population in the 2020 Census means more sales tax dollars will be coming into the city.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Good Hope City Council, City Planner Corey Harbison said the city’s budget accounted for a 3 percent increase in sales tax revenues for the year, but after getting the census numbers back and seeing the increase in population, that number should increase significantly.
“With our census numbers, our sales tax is going to be way above the 3 percent,” he said.
The fiscal year just began at the beginning of October, so the numbers will need to be crunched over the next few months to make a more accurate comparison to previous years, but the city could see around $150,000 to $200,000 more in sales tax revenues with the new population count, Harbison said.
Good Hope’s population increased by 219 to total 2,483 in the most recent census, equaling a population growth of 9.7 percent.
That percentage increase was good for third-highest in the county, behind Cullman and Fairview, and Good Hope’s total population is also third in the county behind Cullman and Hanceville.
Harbison credited the city’s workers and council for pushing residents to complete the census and be counted, and for working to bring more housing to the city.
“If you’re not growing with residential houses, you’re definitely losing in sales tax,” he said.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett said Good Hope continues to see more houses and housing developments being built in the city.
“Every day, we’ve got people coming in and buying building permits,” he said.
Aside from the city of Cullman, municipalities in Cullman County are allocated sales tax based on their populations. Good Hope wasn’t the only Cullman County municipality to see its population increase in last year’s census, which means they could also likely see more tax revenues coming their way.
In the 2020 Census, the city of Cullman had the biggest growth in the county with the addition of 3,438 residents from 2010’s count of 14,775 equaling a total population of 18,213.
Hanceville had the second-highest number of new residents with 235, giving the city a population of 3,217.
Baileyton’s 2020 Census county found 649 residents in the town, up 39 from the population of 610 in 2010.
Fairview had an increase of 97 residents from 2010’s count of 446, with 2020’s census finding 543 residents of the town.
Garden City also saw growth, with its 2010 population of 548 increasing by 36 in 2020 to equal a population of 528.
West Point lost two residents in the most recent census, with its population dropping from 586 to 584.
South Vinemont saw the biggest decrease in population over the 10 years between census counts, with its 2010 population of 749 dropping by 191 to equal a 2020 population count of 588.
Dodge City lost 45 residents in the most recent census, with its population decreasing from 593 in 2010 to 548 in 2020.
Colony, the county’s smallest municipality, became a little smaller in the 2020 population count with a population of 264 — a decrease of four residents from 2010’s count of 268.
Berlin, which did not exist as a municipality in 2010, had a 2020 population count of 476.
As a whole, Cullman County saw a 9 percent increase in residents from the 2010 Census’ county of 80,406, with the addition of 7,460 equaling a 2020 population of 87,866.
