GOOD HOPE — Good Hope knows how its money will be spent for the coming year — or at least as far into 2021 as city leaders are able to forecast in the uncertain economic atmosphere created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approving a $1.973 million budget that leaves some leftover revenue for contingencies, the Good Hope City Council signed off on spending for the year ahead with three days left before the Oct. 1 start date arrives to begin a new fiscal year.
Acknowledging that both expenses and revenues could swerve in unexpected directions from those that the approved plan projects, the council passed the budget from financial forecasts that anticipate $2.278 million in revenues for next year, set against the projected $1.973 in expenses. A remaining surplus of $303,868 will be housed in the city’s interest-bearing savings. General Fund expenditures make up $1.412 million of this year’s budgeted expenses.
Most departmental expenditures for the coming year are forecast to track similarly to the fiscal year that’s coming to an end, though overall, the city’s revenues grew from last year’s $1.8 million against expenses of $2.2 million. Mayor Jerry Bartlett previewed a number of infrastructure projects the city has its sights on in the year ahead, including plans to repair or replace several sections of road and bridges, as well as an all-in-one replacement plan for the city’s utility lights around the Exit 304 interchange at Interstate 65.
Expenses relating to the start of a planned expansion at Good Hope’s waste water treatment plant also factor into the city’s projected $178,700 sewer budget, though the bulk of the actual investment will likely come from long-term bonds once the engineering plans for the expansion have been finalized. Treatment plant operator Grady Parsons informed the council that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management already has agreed to waive a portion of its $18,000 fee to re-certify the plant for this year, owing to a backlog of cases at ADEM that will delay the measure through no fault of the city’s.
Also included in this year’s budget is more than $76,000 that the city will award to local schools and agencies from proceeds generated by the sale of alcohol. The biggest recipients are Good Hope Fire & Rescue ($16,000), followed by Good Hope High School ($14,500), the Air Med Evac service ($8,975), and $4,000 apiece for Good Hope Primary, Elementary, and Middle Schools.
