GOOD HOPE — The season of giving was fully embraced by the Good Hope City Council Monday night as a list of grants were awarded to fund various projects at each of Good Hope’s schools.
Good Hope Primary School (GHPS) Teacher Haleigh Harbison was the first recipient to receive her grant of $1,600, which will be used to purchase flower work tables and storable work stools to provide her students more flexible work areas to complete their assigned projects.
“This is an awesome thing, and I’m just so thankful. My kids are thankful,” Harbison said.
Other grants awarded by the council include:
- $2,940 grant to GHPS teacher Catie Flynt to purchase ipads for her special needs students
- $550 to GHPS teacher Becky McDonald to purchase art supplies
- $700 to Good Hope Elementary (GHE) teacher Miranda Self to purchase a table for the science lab
- $400 to GHE teacher Ashley Johnston to purchase reading intervention supplies
- $2,381 to Good Hope Middle School (GHMS) teacher Stephanie Hood to purchase outdoor seating for the school’s library
- $3,000 to GHMS teacher Kellie Hyatt to purchase supplies for the school’s STEAM lab
- $800 to GHMS teacher Paige Thurman to purchase new buzzers for the school’s Scholars Bowl team
- $559 to Good Hope High School (GHHS) teacher Anita Whitlock to purchase flexible seating
- $2,070 to GHHS cheerleading coach Brandy Lowe to purchase cheer equipment and paint supplies.
The original proposal of using $15,000 from the city’s alcohol revenue to award the grants was not able to include one additional grant submitted to purchase supplies for the GHMS library. Councilwoman Susan Eller submitted a proposal to amend the original resolution to include an additional amount of $1,619 that would allow for this final application to be rewarded, which the council approved.
City Planner Corey Harbison provided the council with an update about a previously existing sink hole — located on Trimble Road between Kids Turff Daycare and GHPS — resurfacing. Harbison said that he believes the sink hole is caused by a separated 4 inch sewer line and that Mr. Plumber is scheduled to run cameras through the line.
“Something has to explain where that sink hole is coming from, and we’re thinking it’s worth a shot to find if it’s [the sewer line] broke. If not, it just keeps sinking. We put stuff in and it sinks,” said Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett.
The council also awarded the $2,094,398 bid to expand the city’s sewer system down County Road 222 to Apel Machine. This expansion will provide both the newly constructed Shell station and Van’s Sporting Goods with access to the city sewer system.
In other business the council:
Announced its annual Thanksgiving meal will be at Good Hope City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Announced setup dates for the annual Tinsel Trail at Municipal Park will be from Nov. 28 — Dec. 3. Lot (10x10) fees will be $25 to provide your own decoration and $100 with a tree provided. For more information, or to secure a space, call Good Hope City Hall at 256-739-3757 or email admin@goodhopeal.com.
Announced the annual Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade will run from the high school parking lot on Good Hope School Road, turning left at the traffic light before entering Municipal Park on Municipal Drive. Line up for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on the high school football field, and the parade will begin at 2 p.m.