GOOD HOPE — The City of Good Hope has started the process of adding a sidewalk in front of Good Hope Baptist Church.
A resolution was made at the Monday night council meeting stating that the City of Good Hope had been awarded a TAP Sidewalk Grant in the amount of $455,864 from the State of Alabama.
The resolution authorized Mayor Jerry Bartlett to execute a contract between the city and CDG Engineering and Associates, Inc. to provide professional engineering and consultation on the construction of sidewalk improvements along Calvert and Hathcock Roads.
The council also appointed Sonja Stafford Chairman to the Planning Commission and extended the appointments of Roger Gentry and Milford Parrish for an additional three years on the commission.
Stafford is replacing Joseph Key as Chairman due to an out of state move by Key and his family. This replacement requires the council to appoint a new member of the commission, which is scheduled to be take place at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Had the first public reading of Ordinance 005-2022 which would increase the city’s sewers rates as discussed in the Feb. 28 meeting.
- Approved the resolution to adopt the 2022 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Heard from Councilman Eric Phillips updating the council on the progress of the cities recent repaving projects, with Mayor Bartlette adding that he has been in contact with the Postmaster to address issues involved with the 2” height increase to the streets as a result of the repaving.
