The city of Good Hope’s lodging tax is now the same as the city of Cullman’s.
At the council meeting Monday, the council approved a 1.5% hike in the tax, along with a $3 per night convenience fee, which will bring Good Hope’s lodging tax and fees in line with the city of Cullman’s 4% lodging tax.
Two and a half percent of the lodging tax revenue will continue to go to the city’s general fund, while the additional 1.5% and nightly fee will go to the parks and recreation department.
At a previous meeting, City Planner Corey Harbison told the council that with Exit 305 on I-65 opening up County Road 222 to more development, there is a possibility for more hotels being built in the city limits.
In other business, the council:
Amended the city’s ordinance for the wastewater treatment plant superintendent. Mayor Jerry Bartlett currently serves as superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant as a full-time position earning $39,000 per year and the change in the amended ordinance will allow for the position to receive the same cost of living adjustments that the city’s other full-time employees receive;
Approved a three-way stop at Megan Lane and Calvert Road;
Approved a resolution for Canyon Engineering Services for sanitary sewer expansion;
Approved a right of way acquisition and construction agreement Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) resolution for a future sidewalk project;
Approved a resolution to apply for an Alabama Recreational Trails grant for a trail at the city park. Bartlett said the the grant funds are limited, but added, “One thing that makes it more likely that we will get it is we’re willing to put a little more money in up front.”
The council also went into executive session to discuss potential litigation, but took no action when the public meeting resumed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.