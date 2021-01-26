GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council approved the sale of the 3.3-acre plot of land next to Good Hope Pharmacy to a buyer who plans to build a new medical development on the site.
The council approved the sale of the land, located at the corner of AL 69 and Lindsey Road, for a price of $255,000 —above the county assessed value of $178,200.
Good Hope City Planner Corey Harbison said the developer of the property plans a $2.5 million to $3 million investment in the land. A full announcement of the project’s details will be made after the sale is finalized and the developer begins their planning stages, but they have big plans for the community, he said.
“This is one of the biggest investments ever in the community,” he said. “I’m excited, and from our meetings with the developer and the people involved, I think it’s going to be a big thing for the people of Good Hope and for Cullman County altogether.”
Harbison said the city purchased the property in 2012 to clean up the corner of the highway and spur the development of Good Hope Pharmacy. The pharmacy only took up part of the land, and the city has been waiting for the right offer for the remaining portion of the property.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the city has received several inquiries about the property over the last few years, but none of them have progressed past that stage. This developer first began speaking with the city in October, and after going back and forth for a while and having a long meeting last weekend, he and the rest of the city’s officials knew they had a real buyer.
“After our meeting Saturday, me and Corey really got excited,” he said.
As part of the sale, the city will keep a small portion of the 3.3 acres to build a new road between the pharmacy and new facility, which will also connect the adjacent property containing the former Cotton Gin restaurant, Harbison said.
The council approved the $500,000 purchase of that building and the 5.9 acres of land it sits on during its Jan. 11 meeting, and plans to sell or lease the land to someone who is looking to open a new restaurant.
“It’ll open that property up,” Harbison said.
