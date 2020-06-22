GOOD HOPE — A new fair is coming to Good Hope in July, and the event’s organizers have provided a list of safety precautions that will be in place to try to keep attendees safe from COVID-19.
Maria Pearson, representing the Ultimate Fair, spoke to the Good Hope City Council during Monday night’s meeting about the upcoming fair and gave a new tentative date for it to take place.
The council previously approved the fair for April 7-11, which was later changed to July 7-11 after the COVID-19 shutdowns, and it is now planned for July 28 through Aug. 1. It will be located at the corner of Hathcock Road and County Road 437 across from Good Hope’s City Hall and Municipal Park.
Pearson is organizing the fair with her husband Tom, and they provided the council with a list of the steps they will be taking to keep guests safe.
The fair will be taking preventative measures such as placing ground markings to keep people six feet apart while in line, limits on the number of people allowed on each ride at a time and regular cleanings of all handrails and rides. Employees will have their temperatures taken before each shift and will wear masks or face shields, and all guests will have their temperatures taken before entering the fair and will be encouraged to wear masks.
Earlier in the meeting, the council discussed some of its preliminary plans for the annual Back to School Bash, which the city hosts to send students into the new school year. Councilwoman Susan Eller brought up the idea to tie this year’s Back to School Bash in with the fair.
City Planner Corey Harbison said the city could look into buying wristbands and sponsoring the entry for Good Hope residents for one night of the fair.
“Maybe we could work a deal to do that,” he said. “That would do something different for the kids and change it up from what we do every year.”
City Attorney Rita Nicholas recommended the council wait until the council’s next meeting on July 13 to gather more information to make sure the city wouldn’t be taking on any liabilities by hosting its own event as part of the fair.
During the council’s meeting on June 8, City Planner Corey Harbison stressed that anyone who attends the fair should know that they will be doing so at their own discretion, and it will be up to the company and attendees — not the city — to make sure that everyone is following the proper procedures to keep themselves safe.
“Everybody needs to understand that,” he said. “It needs to be clear.”
