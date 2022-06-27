GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council has given Mayor Jerry Bartlett the go-ahead to enter into a contract with Canyon Engineering for engineering services for the planned expansions to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The city terminated its contract with Living Water Services in March.
The council also followed up on last week’s planning commission request to re-zone a 1.56 acre parcel of land located on Mize Road, owned by Roy and Teressa Quick, from B2 to R2. There were no objections to the proposal.
In other business the council:
Received an update from Councilman Terry Shabel that the city’s annual audit would be ready within the next two weeks.
Received an update from Councilman Taft Dillashaw that the Good Hope Parks and Recreation little league football season would soon be underway. Practices and football camps are scheduled to begin the first week of August.
Approved a motion from Bartlett to re-home the Boy Scout troops currently meeting in the basement of the Good Hope municipal building to the Good Hope Community Center. Bartlett said that this move would allow for much needed storage and office space within the municipal building.