GOOD HOPE — A Good Hope resident is hoping the city can help crack down on speeders in her community.
At Monday evenings council meeting, Deer Trace Subdivision resident Jerrica Pitts complained of what she described as a habitual speeding issue within the subdivision.
“People are flying through there. I have several videos that I’ve taken where cars are flying not just down the hill, but also up the hill. There are five children between myself and my neighbor across the street. I have three boys and they are always wanting to go out into the front yard and play ball and it’s not safe. This is an ongoing issue that’s just not getting any better,” Pitts said.
Pitts told the council that she has been in contact with Good Hope’s Township Deputy Corey Freeman, but so far her efforts have only resulted in “dirty letters” left in her mailbox from the alleged speedsters.
Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett expressed his sympathies saying that his road is also frequented by speeding cars, but acknowledged the unique circumstances of living within a subdivision, saying that the narrow streets and cars parking on the side of the road can increase the likelihood of an accident.
When asked by Pitts about the possibility of installing speed bumps within the subdivision, City Planner Corey Harbison stated that due to a prior lawsuit filed against the city of Good Hope that they were prohibited from doing so. Harbison said that after the city’s insurance company were forced to settle the lawsuit they were informed that any future installations would result in the company terminating their coverage. Harbison told Pitts that he would be in contact with Sheriff Matt Gentry to see what could be done, and that he would arrange a phone call with the insurance company to see if any changes had been made that would allow the city to install some form of speed deterrent.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Boy Scouts Troop Leader Helen Bowen asked the council for help finding a place to store their equipment.
The council voted to re-home the scouts from the municipal building basement during the council’s June 26 meeting.
Bowen told the council that they have been grateful to use the facilities and have tried to express their gratitude in the form of community service, and volunteering in local parades.
“The Scouts is a lot more than just camping. We have presidents, astronauts, judges, doctors and lawyers that have all been through scouts. As far as I know there has never been a scout who has been prosecuted for a major crime,” said Bowen.
Bartlett said that the council has been attempting to arrange for the scouts to take over the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team facility upon their departure, but CNET is awaiting their transfer to a new facility.
“We know that scouting is good, it’s not that we don’t love the scouts. The council are proud of what y’all have done here, we just simply need that space. That’s all it is,” Bartlett said.
Bowen told the council that finding a place to meet would not be an issue, but that there was nowhere to store their things. Councilman Eric Phillips told her that he would personally donate his time to attempting to find them a facility.
“I want you guys to have somewhere for your things, so I will personally do what I can to help y’all. Even if I end up having to call around to every church in the area, surely at least one of them will have some space that you can use,” Phillips said.
Councilmember Greg Brown updated the council on several upcoming events. For students, the Back To School Bash will be held on Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Good Hope Municipal Building. Students will have the opportunity to win an array of door prizes, as well as have back-to-school portraits taken by a professional photographer.
Brown also announced that the city’s seniors were planning to participate in Cullman First Church of the Nazarene’s cornhole tournament on August 19. The tournament will present stiff competition from both full and part-time senior centers in the county, but Brown has faith in Good Hope’s Sizzlin’ Seniors.
“We’re really good,” Brown said.
Seniors will also have the opportunity to stretch their legs and leave the city limits for a few days this fall. Diamond Tours is offering a three day/two night trip to Nashville from November 7-9. The trip will include guided tours, dinner theater and tours of Madame Tussads Wax Museum and The Grand Ole Opry. To register Brown said seniors would need to contact Lori Leusby.
In other business the council:
Approved the license to sell beer and wine for C Town 4, LLC --Exxon — following the recommendation of the Good Hope Alcohol Review Committee. Bartlett said nothing about the business had changed, but it had simply changed owners and had submitted their application.
Heard an update from Bartlett regarding bids for the city’s wastewater expansion which is expected to go out around the first of August.
Approved the surplus of a 2012 Ford F150.
Approved the surplus of a 2019 Top Dog Trailer 102x25.