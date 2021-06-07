The Cullman City Council approved two tax abatements for local business that are planning future expansions.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council approved an abatement for Goat Island Brewing Co., which will be expanding its current operations with a capital investment of $659,000, and for J.E. Lortie, Inc., which will be investing $408,170 into an expansion of its facilities.
As part of the abatements, both companies will be exempt from the state and city’s noneducational ad valorem taxes and any construction related transaction taxes for the next 10 years.
The council also approved a special event request for the return of the Rock the South music festival on Aug. 13-14. After last year’s Rock the South was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival is returning a little later in the year than its usual June date.
Rock the South 2021 will take place on the outskirts of Cullman at 1872 County Road 469 off County Road 222, and will feature Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Lynyrd Skynyrd as the headlining acts.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a special event request from Col. Ken Brown of VFW Post 2214 for third Saturday social events from 6-11:00 p.m. on June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
- Approved a special event request from Ann Moore for a surprise birthday party at Festhalle from 5-11 p.m. on June 26.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-104 to enter into an agreement with St. John & Associates, Inc. for engineering, design, and administrative services related to the construction of a parking area along Field of Miracles Drive SW.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-105 to condemn avigation easements for flight safety at the Cullman Regional Airport.
- Adopted Ordinance No. 2021-34 to annex property on 953 County Road 1332 as R-1 Residential District.
- Adopted Ordinance No. 2021-35 to annex property on 222 Golf Course Road as R-1 Residential District.
- Adopted Ordinance No. 2021-36 to annex property on 248 County Road 1335 as R-1 Residential District.
