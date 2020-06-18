When Rusty Fields moved to Hanceville in his teens, he wasn’t leaving his past in Conecuh County behind — he was just investing in his future.
“I’m from Evergreen. It’s God’s country — don’t get me wrong. But I knew that if I were going to have a good life and a good career, I’d need to go somewhere else,” says Fields, who for more than 10 years has led the city’s extremely high-functioning public works department.
Fields, who’s now lived 43 of his 58 years in Hanceville and raised four sons here, is a friendly, approachable, down-to-earth dynamo of energy who’s not hard to find out and about around town when the sun’s out. A jack of all trades who’s just as comfortable with a chainsaw as he is behind the wheel of a mammoth AM General dump truck, he oversees an 8-person public works staff that seems to always be wherever they’re needed most.
After a damaging storm, he’s there alongside other workers, clearing limbs and debris. If there’s a car accident, he’s on the scene as a trained EMT. When rights of way need a trim, he’s behind the wheel of the bush hog. And when paving season starts, he’s out there on the asphalt in a bright orange shirt, making sure the work’s done right (and on budget).
Through all of it, Fields is the guy who’s looking on the bright side; the one who’s figuring out a solution where lots of us might only see a problem.
On a recent Wednesday, between making dump truck runs fetching loads of dirt to prep the site of the new Hanceville Senior Center, Fields ruminates on what a good fit his job has been.
“If I could go back and restart my career, I’d have done this to start with,” he says. “Back when I was 15, I had some kinfolks who lived up here, and so I came here and went to Wallace State. When I got out, I worked at Inland Building for 23 years.”
But after the 2008 economic slowdown put Fields out of a job, all the hands-on experience he’d gained over the years found new purpose at Hanceville, where newly-elected mayor Kenneth Nail put him to work over the city’s street department — with the ambitious hunch that Fields could manage more than just roads.
“At first, we just maintained roads and right of ways. We didn’t have a maintenance shop or anything. But Kenneth and I started looking at ways to save the city money, and we saw that we were spending a lot, a little at a time, on just basic things that we could do ourselves, in-house,” Fields explains. “We took on parks. We started fixing our own equipment. We started maintaining our own facilities. We expanded out of being a street department, and became ‘public works.’ Now, there’s not much that we can’t do ourselves. We don’t have to outsource much.”
He’s not kidding. Hanceville’s a small city with a small budget and a small municipal staff, but he and other city officials — whether it’s Nail, fire chief Rodger Green, or police chief Bob Long — all know how to wear many hats.
“I don’t ask people to do anything I wouldn’t do myself,” says Fields. “I’ve got a bunch of good folks who work for me, which is good for me…because you’re only as good as the folks you’re surrounded by. I give them credit for helping us build our public works department into something that can handle most anything you can throw at it.
“We ain’t just streets anymore. We do building maintenance, vehicle maintenance, in-kind work on construction projects to save the city money. We take care of the parks. It’s a lot, and none of that existed when I came here. But I love it. I love the people; I love being a part of a community where people care and they wanna step up wherever there’s a need.”
Few occasions put those values to the test like the 2011 storms that left Hanceville in some of the worst shape of any place in Cullman County.
Fields pauses for a moment when the topic comes up. “Yeah, that was a challenge,” he says. “In my management career, the 2011 tornado is probably one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced. Our damage was city limits to city limits; it wasn’t just concentrated in one area. All our main roads were down. Everything was down; we had to start basically at nothing and clear our way out. It took us more than 20 weeks, but by the end, we’d moved 285,000 cubic yards of debris out of this city — not counting vegetation.”
Fields is the kind of resourceful guy you want in your corner when things go haywire. Farm-raised and just at home with a bow in the woods as on the back of a tractor, he knows how to do the kind of stuff that keeps the world turning when things begin to fall apart. Spend more than five minutes with Rusty, and it’s easy to see he relishes being viewed as a go-to guy — for all the right reasons.
“If something were to go wrong with this ol’ world, a country boy like me would be able to survive and fend for myself,” he says, without the slightest whiff of pride. “I certainly hope it never would come to that…but I’d be able to. I ain’t trying to outdo anybody or anything like that. I just want to live the American dream. I want my kids to be successful. I want my city to be a place to be proud of. I want to be good people, and be around people who want to help their neighbors.”
Fields is a work-hard, play-hard kind of guy. Give him a few days off, and he tries to get out on the water, or in the trees where the deer are — or, when there’s time, on his motorcycle, making a run to South Dakota’s Sturgis bike rally or the Gettysburg National Military Park.
“I love the freedom,” he says. “At least once a year, we like to take off — just me and a couple of friends. South Dakota, Gettysburg, Wyoming…just to be able to get out and spend a week with friends, getting away and being free. Man, there’s no place like the Black Hills. But Hanceville’s always gonna be where I come back. Conecuh County’s my roots — and Hanceville’s my home.”
