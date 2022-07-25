Dr. Zachary Glaser will be joining Urology Centers of Alabama’s Cullman location on Aug. 1.
As of January 2022, Cullman Urology merged with Urology Centers of Alabama, expanding UCA’s footprint to 16 locations and 36 providers. Glaser will join Dr. Rodney Sanders and Dr. Nick Braswell in continuing to provide northern Alabama with the excellence in urologic care that their patients expect.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Glaser attended Vanderbilt University and earned a B.A. in Chemistry. After graduating, he continued his education at Vanderbilt and earned his medical degree at the distinguished Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Glaser moved to Birmingham for an internship in General Surgery and residency in Urology at UAB.
Glaser’s clinical interests include:
- Minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic surgery
- Management of urologic malignancies
- Men’s health including the medical and surgical management of erectile dysfunction
- BPH
- Hypogonadism and infertility
- Complex kidney stone disease
- Upper/lower urinary tract reconstruction along with male/female urinary incontinenc
- e
Glaser is die-hard St. Louis Blues fan, and in his free time enjoys hiking, exercising and traveling with his wife Gabriella, who is an OB/Gyn in Birmingham, and trying to keep up with their energetic dog, Oakley.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Glaser, please call 205-930-0920.