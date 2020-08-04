HANCEVILLE — They said they’d have it done by the end of July — and sure enough, it’s done. A small but significant change along U.S. Highway 31 in Hanceville is helping lay the groundwork for plans to extend its sidewalks farther north, linking the area near the campus of Wallace State Community College with the city’s downtown.
Last week, the city put the finishing touches on a culvert infill project in front of Warehouse Discount Groceries, in the process mitigating occasional water issues while eliminating an ongoing roadside hazard for unsuspecting motorists.
The work, which filled in a 7-foot-deep culvert along Highway 31 and brought it to street level, will prevent drivers who pull off the highway from ending up in a ditch, while also serving as a platform for the next phase of the city’s sidewalk extension project — which mayor Kenneth Nail said Hanceville plans to begin within the next 30 days. The city moved to complete the project earlier this year, after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“Looking at the money we have available right now, within the month there’ll probably be a sidewalk there,” Nail said, noting that the current sidewalk ends just south of the area in front of the Taco Bell restaurant on the highway’s east side. “When that’s finished, we should have a sidewalk from the main entrance of Warehouse Discount Groceries all the way to downtown.”
City employees performed the work on the grant-funded infill project, which required the casting of two massive concrete boxes to house storm water runoff drainage — all of which is now hidden beneath freshly-sewn grass along the new right-of-way surface. Nail said the new surface should diminish occasional mishaps that’ve happened in the past, when an unwitting driver attempts to pull onto the right-of-way at night or other low-visibility conditions in the highly-trafficked area.
“Probably the biggest thing it addresses is the safety factor,” he said. “Through the years, there’ve been cars that will pull off the side of the road there, and then they end up dropping off six or seven feet before they even realize it. Getting that area filled in, especially in an area that sees so many people coming and going, should pretty much end all of that.”
Farther in the future, Nail said city leaders hope to extend the sidewalk even further. “Money is a big part of it, and it will probably be next year, but our next section should get the sidewalk all the way to Blue And Gray Drugs,” which lies north of the Section Line Road intersection with Highway 31.
