One hundred miles of trails,1,500 acres of wilderness, and mountains of mud to spare: When off-road enthusiasts get in the mood to get gritty and grimy, Cullman County has the perfect public park to git ‘er done.
Taking the 10-minute trip down Alabama Highway 69 from Dodge City transports riders of all ages, types, and skill levels to an amenity few other places can boast: A municipal off-highway vehicle (OHV) park that operates like a private off-road playground — even though it’s completely open to the public.
The dog days of late summer mark the later stages of the park’s unofficial “slow” season, says Stony Lonesome manager Tyler Lindsey — though he’s quick to add that no time of year is really down time at an off-road paradise that attracts plenty of adrenalized ATV enthusiast from far beyond the confines of Cullman County.
“You couldn’t even park here last Saturday. We had 500 people out here!” Lindsey jokes on the Saturday following Memorial Day — one of the park’s few quiet moments so far this year. “Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, outdoor recreationalists — they want to go to the beach; they want to hit the lake and get out on the water. But when September comes and the kids are back in school, things really start to kick up. From then until the beginning of June, that’s when we’re really flying. But don’t get me wrong: we’re still busy all year ‘round!”
“Busy” can feel like a relative term when you’re surrounded by nature’s sights and sounds, deep down a riding trail that’s far flung from the park’s hard-to-miss welcome center. But a packed event schedule at Stony Lonesome all but assures that a crowd is never far from coalescing around something sociable and fun…if, that is, you’re the kind of outdoors explorer who revels in getting dirty with a few dozen like-minded friends.
At least once each year, hundreds of people set their rides aside to tackle the slop on foot, taking part in a day of Mud Run events where getting caked in crud is at least as big a goal as crossing the actual finish line. “We had more than 200 people do the Mud Run this year,” says Lindsey. “Man, you should see the smiles on peoples faces when they see their first mud hole. We have a 1-mile fun run so folks bring their kids to come out and run in the mud, but we also do the 5K event too — for people who want the challenge.”
In recent years, says Lindsey, Stony Lonesome has put a greater emphasis on tailoring the park’s offerings to fulfill its mission as an amenity for locals. But that doesn’t mean the park’s much of a secret for OHV fans from places farther afield. “A few years back, we had a guy drive all the way from Oregon to participate in one of our Barbie Jeep races,” he recalls. “He was 67 years old at the time, and he said it was on his bucket list.”
What’s a Barbie Jeep race? Come out on Oct. 22 and you’ll get to see firsthand. Tons of grown-ups who meet the event’s 19 year-old age requirement commandeer tiny toy jeeps and other kids’ vehicles in a non-motorized day of downhill racing heats to eliminate contestants until only one remains. This fall’s Barbie Jeep event is part of a weekend-long park party that also will feature a 24-hour night ride for guests who bring their real Jeeps (and any other off-road vehicle the park accommodates).
Speaking of vehicles, the list of what’s allowed at the park is long: If it’s motorized and has wheels, guests can pretty much tow it to Stony Lonesome, sign the required waiver, and then put the ride right on the trails.
“The smallest thing you’re probably gonna see out here is a little dirt bike, like a small 50cc bike for the kiddos,” says Lindsey. “There’s go-karts, 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, Jeeps, rock crawlers, different kinds of sand rails and specialized woods buggies. A lot of the people who come here; our ‘regulars,’ actually love working on their stuff and then bringing it out to the park to try it out. They’re very hands-on.
“You really wouldn’t believe the number of folks we get who are part of this community; people, from business owners to welders, who you see every day at their jobs — but then they also have this weekend talent for off-roading and for tweaking their gear. For them, it’s more than a hobby. Riding is just one part of their passion; one that they also spend a lot of time, money, and sweat on.”
Even in slower seasons, it’s always a good idea to keep tabs on what’s going on at Stony Lonesome to help you plan your visit. Book an overnight stay at one of the park’s 20 cabins, 17 modular rental units, or 13 fully-equipped RV sites, and be sure to check the event schedule: Night rides typically happen every second weekend, with special competitive events and seasonal flings (like October’s Barbie Jeep race) rounding out the event calendar throughout the year.
All the latest event info gets regular updates at Stony Lonesome’s official website (www.stonylonesomeohv.us), as well as at the park’s Facebook page (@stonylonesomeohv).
“It’s a great world to be a part of,” says Lindsey. “There’s so much to do in Cullman County, recreationally speaking, in the outdoors. We’re just one part of that — but we’re a fun part! The way we run Stony Lonesome, we aren’t here to make money — because believe me, municipal parks aren’t big money makers. What we are here for, though, is to give the community something fun and different; something that taps into what’s unique about the recreational opportunities you can only find in places like Cullman County.”